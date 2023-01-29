Sheriff taking wrong position
Recently, I saw the sheriff of Jefferson County assure gun owners that he would not enforce the ban on assault weapons.
He said the ban is unconstitutional and is being challenged in court. But the sheriff has been given orders by lawmakers. He is not the Constitution police. His job is to comply.
That’s what the radicalized right tells everyone else, is it not? The position of sheriff needs to be appointed if right-wingers can’t keep their politics out of their policing.
It’s disturbing that a sheriff will come to the public defense of gun owners and their rights, but remain silent when the Supreme Court attacks the rights of women.
I fail to comprehend why the radicalized right opts out of protecting the lives of schoolchildren. So I’m curious: Do right-wingers attend the candlelight vigils of children shot to death in mass shootings and weep for them, or just offer thoughts and prayers from behind a desk?
I’m a gun owner. I’m also entirely for a ban on assault weapons. Shouldn’t we be more concerned with limiting how many children die in one psychotic episode from a domestic terrorist and protecting the rights and lives of children?
A question for radicalized right-wing sheriffs of Illinois: How many more children have to die? For those of you crying over the assault-weapon ban, thoughts and prayers.
MICHAEL GRIFFIN
Camargo