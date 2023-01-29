Sheriffs must do their jobs
I’m getting to have shorter and shorter patience with these “law and order” guys who think the only laws they have to enforce are the ones they agree with.
Laws are passed by the elected representatives of the people. It’s called democracy. How dare law-enforcement officials state that they’re unconstitutional (a conclusion for the courts, not the sheriff’s office) as an excuse for not enforcing the law.
I note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “fired” a duly elected prosecutor who indicated he would not enforce restrictive laws concerning abortion. Maybe we need our governor to follow the same path here. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
I say all this as one who has many friends with guns (including the type now banned). I understand their frustration, but they are also the ones who always proclaim the loudest how they stand up for law and order. Now’s the time to show it.
LEONARD LEWICKI
Champaign