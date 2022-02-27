Shooters are the real problem
The shooting gallery continues in Champaign-Urbana. The recent, daytime shooting at the mall and the earlier daytime running gunbattle on Mattis Avenue threaten everyone who drives or walks or shops or simply tries to be in their home watching TV or having dinner.
Through the years, there have been a variety of efforts to “get guns off the streets,” but they are still there blasting away. Maybe it’s time to try a “get the gunners off the streets.”
Instead of a gun-buyback program, perhaps a gunner-buyback program through Crime Stoppers? Anyone that knows someone who has a gun that shouldn’t (underage or convicted felon) could anonymously report them for a reward. After all, the possession of a gun by an underage person or convicted felon is a crime in itself.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign