Shooting statistics quite revealing
The recent News-Gazette series on gun violence contained many positive suggestions on how to rein in the violence. Most of them, if implemented, will certainly help, to a greater or lesser extent.
One thing that is guaranteed not to help is more gun laws.
The United States is third out of 193 countries in the number of gunshot murders, a terrible statistic. But if the cities of Chicago; Detroit; Washington, D.C.; St. Louis; and New Orleans are removed from the statistics, the U.S. drops to 189th of 193.
These five cities have two things in common: They are all dominated by far-left liberal Democrats and they have some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S. Yet (somehow?) criminals in these cities, even convicted felons, obtain guns in spite of the laws.
Crime rates are highest in low-income, predominantly Black neighborhoods, where law-abiding citizens need self-protection most. The police, “defunded” or not, can’t be everywhere.
News-Gazette crime stories highlight how many of those arrested with guns are felons who aren’t allowed to even touch a gun because they’re felons. Yet they remain armed in spite of myriad existing gun laws. Does anybody seriously think more feel-good unenforceable laws will help? Only the looniest of liberals could believe that.
Support the police. See something, say something. And vote in officials who see things as they really are, not through rose-colored hope windows.
Dr. L. DANIEL METZ
Champaign