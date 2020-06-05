Shooting statistics were not complete
In his June 2, 2020, column, “Trying to make sense of it all,” Jim Dey commits journalistic malpractice by misrepresenting evidence of systematic police racism in the United States.
Here are two grievous examples from his column.
First, Dey references the Washington Post fatal-police-shootings database and somehow neglects to mention that this database unequivocally demonstrates that police killings disproportionately affect black Americans, and that unarmed black men are four times more likely to be killed by police than unarmed white men.
Dey then cherry-picks some quotes from an article about the Post’s database in order to try to imply that nationwide fatal shootings by police cannot change.
Second, say what you want about the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report for George Floyd, it states clearly “Manner of death: Homicide.” Dey conveniently leaves this out of his article. By his logic, if Dey was writing about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, he would conclude that Kennedy died of his chronic Addison’s disease and not an assassin’s bullet.
Mitchell Harris
Urbana