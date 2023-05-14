Shooting story not complete
The Associated Press sometimes uses subtle ways to push its agenda.
On page A-3 of the April 30 paper, there was a 12-paragraph AP story was about five people shot to death in Texas.
In the third paragraph, AP made sure to mention he used an “AR”-type rifle. But there was no mention anywhere that the shooter was not only in the country illegally, but had been previously deported.
The story did state the gunman claimed he owned property.
Someone in the country illegally owned property?
PHIL BRIDGMAN
Tilton