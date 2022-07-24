Local shootings can’t be ignored
I was shocked when WCIA recently reported the second shooting that occurred at West University Avenue and Fair Street in west Champaign.
What courage they showed as they ignored the supreme command of dais-pounding Champaign City Council member Alicia “I don’t want to hear about shootings in affluent neighborhoods” Beck. Words she shouted to the couple that came to address the council about their concerns on the first incident, with fellow council member Michael Foellmer following her comments with support.
By the way, that is currently his district. Let’s hope that changes. I guess it will be OK, since Beck hasn’t been seen at any meetings for months, yet she still collects her per diem. It may be money well spent to keep her out of city business. Bye, Alicia.
BARNEY BRYSON
Urbana