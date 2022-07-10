Shopping trip was a real pain
I went out recently to again take on the effects of the “Plannedemic” and the new oil policies.
After finishing an appeal to send to Medicare for an un-understandable billing, I headed for the Champaign post office.
I stopped at my P.O. Box first to discover a notice of a registered parcel from the American Numismatic Association Certification Service that I’ve been waiting for. Oh, good. I can get that, too.
The sign says they’re open until 5 p.m., but at 4 p.m., the door is locked.
Now I’ll have to drive back into town on Tuesday, since another created holiday gives certain entities Monday off.
I went on to Walmart because I had ordered some supplements Wednesday asking for them ASAP, but they weren’t even acknowledged until late Friday.
I bought some gas, since it was $5.02 a gallon and is higher elsewhere. I needed a little under a half-tank, and that cost me $81.80.
I thought maybe I could get some substitute pills, but no, they were sold out.
I got a few groceries. I was in line for 28 minutes as the checkout lines went deep into the clothing departments.
I think that the most important thing bureaucracies learned from the Plannedemic was how many things they could get away with in terms of restrictions, customer service and other responsibilities.
Gas was $4.97 when I left.
STEVE MERKEL
Tolono