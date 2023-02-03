Shots cheaper at pharmacy
If you are thinking about getting a vaccination at Carle, think again.
I had the unfortunate experience of getting one there. I later was told by Carle employees that we should have been referred to a pharmacy. This would have spared me an exorbitant charge of $210 to administer the shot, plus denial of the claim by Carle’s own Health Alliance.
It would not own up to its error despite my appeals, insisting on collecting the $210, a charge that I would not have incurred from a pharmacy.
Go to a pharmacy for your shots. Save money and aggravation. Carle’s actions contradict its nonprofit status.
BILL BLOCH
Monticello