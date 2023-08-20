Should back medical plan
My faith in Jesus compels me to care for my neighbors, whether they live around the corner in central Illinois or across the globe in the Central African Republic.
One of the powerful ways we Americans pursue this mission is the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, started by President George W. Bush, which has helped save 25 million lives since 2003. PEPFAR is one of the most successful global health programs in history, a linchpin in America’s moral legacy.
Why am I sharing this in a local paper? There is a great reason this crisis hasn’t affected folks here in Champaign-Urbana. Anti-retroviral medicine to combat HIV/AIDS is covered by most insurance plans here in America, keeping folks alive and healthy.
Sadly, this drug costs hundreds of dollars a month in countries facing extreme poverty. But America has brought hope. Through PEPFAR over the last 20 years, according to the ONE Campaign, Illinoisans alone have helped save 1,012,477 lives, helped 847,219 get on anti-retrovirals and enabled 134,997 babies to be born HIV-free. That’s a legacy we should be proud of, and one that compels us to see the job through to the end.
As a pastor, I spend most of my time serving Champaign-Urbana, but I also spend time serving globally with our ministry partners. As a nation, we should continue to do the same. I urge U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and Rep. Nikki Budzinski to continue support for PEPFAR. It’s the right and compassionate thing to do!
JON WEATHERLY
Urbana