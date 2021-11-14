Should back the common good
I fail to understand why this newspaper insists on lionizing people who refuse to do the right thing for the common good during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the headline at the top of the Oct. 15 front page was “Teacher fighting state mandates.” A long feature article followed on an area teacher who filed a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of state mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
While this lawsuit may qualify as news, it should have been relegated to a short news clip in an interior section with other court news.
Then, on Nov. 4, the top front-page headline was “Doctor: Mandate driving me out.” Another lengthy article followed about an area doctor who forfeited his job, unwilling to comply with his employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The doctor’s tale was stale news by almost two months. At this stage of the pandemic, it wasn’t news worth printing anyway. It certainly didn’t merit front-page treatment.
Employees may typically be exempted from COVID-19 vaccination mandates for several reasons, including medical contraindications or sincerely held religious objections.
The trade-off for being granted an exemption is submission to regular testing.
The teacher and the doctor could both have sought an exemption, agreed to be tested as required and maintained their employment. But, no, that’s asking too much of them!
The point is simple. Exemptions are part of COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Exempted employees are afforded the opportunity to keep their jobs, and perform their civic duty, by just being tested regularly.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign