Jim Dey’s May 25 column about the 2020 Census was eye opening. He stated that Illinois was undercounted, and, in fact, we were basically the same, population-wise, in 2020 as in 2010.
The means about how this happened seem buried in obscure and arcane language to obfuscate the average citizen. Didn’t we lose a representative in Congress because of population issues?
This doesn’t seem fair, just or even legal. When I was in kindergarten, I learned that when I made a mistake, I should say, “I’m sorry, it’s my fault, and I will fix it.” I guess the government missed that class. Maybe they should take another math class, too.
ISABEL COLE
Urbana