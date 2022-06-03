Listen to this article

Jim Dey’s May 25 column about the 2020 Census was eye opening. He stated that Illinois was undercounted, and, in fact, we were basically the same, population-wise, in 2020 as in 2010.

The means about how this happened seem buried in obscure and arcane language to obfuscate the average citizen. Didn’t we lose a representative in Congress because of population issues?

This doesn’t seem fair, just or even legal. When I was in kindergarten, I learned that when I made a mistake, I should say, “I’m sorry, it’s my fault, and I will fix it.” I guess the government missed that class. Maybe they should take another math class, too.

ISABEL COLE

Urbana

