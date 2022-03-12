Should strike for consensus
Every once in a while, we’re advised to be careful what about what we wish for.
That might be a good suggestion. However, if a couple of words are changed, say the word “whom” in place of “what,” the complexion of our thinking or action could change bunches. Something physical or solid for something mushy or full of hot air.
So how to evaluate?
To begin, we can obviously couple our thinking with others of like persuasion, but that’s too limiting. We can educate ourselves about the issues. We can also engage others and be open and acceptable to their thoughts and ideas without being defensive.
It is quite likely if those of like ideas hang together, all that gets done is an exchange of opinions. We have too much of that, and little is based on fact.
That’s where we need to rely on investigative journalism. Think of the fact-check service available to buyers of used cars. It would seem such action would work for any person striving for an elective office. At least it ought to be more reliable than something with deep pockets buying an office.
Then, too, we’re advised to beware of political wannabes who have an agenda for us. Maybe an outline of a plan that allows for input for anyone or all. That’s what democracy is about, isn’t it? So be careful what is wished for.
JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath