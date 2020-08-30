We should’ve listened to Lincoln
The democrats that have been in power for the last several decades and have consistently been voted in over and over again have put a financial burden on the Illinois taxpayer.
In 1985, they issued IOUs for the Illinois state retirement system, and now it is at a $202 billion-dollar-plus headache for these politicians that have been in forever.
They should have issued IOUs to the Illinois state lottery system and helped themselves to that large amount of money and used it to pay their debts for the state.
President Lincoln stated “Government of the people, by the people and for the people.” Apparently, our elected representatives that have been in forever have failed to listen to what he said, and that is why nothing can save this state from ruin in the next several years.
THOMAS J.
SPRINGER
Champaign