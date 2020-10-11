Show Burns’ docs in classrooms
Sometimes, all of us are likely to see or hear something that documents our experiences. Such was the case for me with the recent airing of the Ken Burns documentary “The War.” It was authentic, photographic and descriptive of man’s inhumanity to man. There was no Hollywood acting in it.
It encompassed Hitler’s extermination of the Jews from Germany’s communities to the Holocaust’s gas furnaces; the Pearl Harbor 1941 sneak attack by the Japanese and their atrocities of the people of the Pacific Islands; and other scenes of battles of World War II.
Since we hear from our young people every once in a while that such events never happened — some of them even doubt the moon landing — these documentaries might enhance understanding our history and ought to be part of required curriculums.
Much of what Burns’ program presents I can vouch for. As an old-timer now at 88, I recall seeing it on the “March of Time” clips in our theaters ahead of Gene Autry/Roy Rogers/“Three Stooges” movies.
But it brought the war home to families whose sons and husbands were off to war. And I’d guess it gives the home folks some idea why a soldier/sailor doesn’t talk much about their service.
So the point here is that school boards, administrators and teachers see what can be done to understand what occurred before and make it required in the curriculum. To not do so is to repeat history — heaven forbid.
May the good Lord be with us ... and thank a veteran!
JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath