Show kindness
to everyone
Today is another day to smile and be grateful to all those who continue to love, care and invite me into their space. I want to acknowledge the beautiful people who never get the credit for caring for others.
In their quiet way, they make the world a better place by their loving, caring and compassionate ways. Their gestures help us grow and gain confidence.
My request and prayer are that we all show compassion and love to others. When you find a moment in your life, please stop, smile, acknowledge and help others. We all need it. I am grateful to all who love, support and care for our community. I am successful because my mentors and coaches have helped me grow. In return, I will strive to be a role model. I am happy to help you grow, paying it forward because others helped me grow.
WAMAITHA
SULLIVAN
Urbana