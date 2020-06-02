Show no mercy to the geese
For many years, I have walked through Crystal Lake Park twice a day for 4 miles of exercise. It is a beautiful park. Except for the geese.
Yes, the little goslings — I counted groups of more than 30 — were cute this year. A month ago they were cute, that is. Now they are big. The geese gangs block the sidewalk, just as they block the street. They will hiss and approach you if they don’t like it. They have been shown to attack humans.
Children should not approach them. Their poop is everywhere. Their poop is on the sidewalks. In the grass. On the bridges. On the railings. Dogs eat their poop. Their poop pollutes the lake itself. They poop in a radius of many blocks, extending to the sidewalks across University Avenue. On the sidewalk outside Culver’s. On the Boneyard Creek bridge on Race Street, where the geese have chased away the duck families that nested there for years.
Now, the geese rule. The Park District has been trying for years with every possible means to reduce the flock without success. There are no natural predators for geese in the park. The geese own the park.
They are invasive and threatening and damaging to the environment and other natural forms within the park and beyond. The park district requested local input, tabulated the results, discussed and voted. The issue is over. The right decision was made.
P. Gregory
Springer
Urbana