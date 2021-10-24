Show teachers more respect
Violence and fear in and around schools, continuing to do jobs in ways they didn’t sign up for, staffing shortages, high stress, never-ending demands from parents: welcome to a day in the life of a public school teacher.
Schools are central to our society’s functioning and future. Given the high payoff for our communities, it is remarkable the low levels of support (and salary) we sometimes give our teachers, administrators and staff.
We live in stressful times. Unfortunately, we often take our anxiety out on one another without realizing that is what we are doing. In a time when we need to come together, I invite readers to express their gratitude, support and partnership to those who work in our schools. They often find themselves easy targets for our frustration — even while they do their best to love and grow our kids into responsible adults.
Do schools get it wrong? Daily. Do they fail to speak when dehumanizing bullying occurs? Tragically. Yet they have signed up for a job (in fewer numbers these days) that asks them to make personal sacrifices so that we might collectively be better.
Given what we ask of them each day — and the unique stressors they are encountering right now — for the sake of our community, our kids, and your neighbors: Communicate in some way your love, care and support.
Better yet, volunteer, participate, ask what they need. When you do, you will never know the ongoing, trickle-down impact of such care.
CORY BLACKWELL
Champaign