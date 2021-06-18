Show up for Eagles tribute
I went to Danville High School and later to the University of Illinois with one of the area’s most unrecognized celebrities, Irving Azoff.
Azoff was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. He is known as one of the most respected and influential managers of music talent of all time. His first client, while he was at Illinois, was REO Speedwagon.
Upon graduation, he left for California, where he became the manager of several other international music acts, including the Eagles for 40-plus years. He even branched out into movies, becoming the producer of many films, including “Urban Cowboy” (1980) and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982).
Would Azoff remember me? Danville High had over 2,000 students back then, so probably not.
However, on June 25, the ultimate Eagles tribute band, 7 Bridges, will bring the music of Don Henley and Glenn Frey to Hoopeston. They usually play to sold-out, much-larger concert halls, but want to assist in the continuing refurbishing of the grand old Lorraine Theater in Hoopeston.
I wonder how many Danville High or UI alums might want to join me in our own personal and local tribute to Azoff?
HANK SHAFFER
Hoopeston