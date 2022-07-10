Shunning is painful policy
Norway recently decided that Jehovah’s Witnesses must lose state tax funding over the group’s shunning practices for expelled or ex-members.
Jehovah’s Witnesses teach that those who are expelled for major sinful behavior (”disfellowshipped”) or who voluntarily leave (”disassociated”) are to be entirely shunned, even if it is family. This means no meals together, no texting, no letters, no emails, no phone calls, etc. They take shunning very seriously.
Only if the person returns to the faith can normal contact resume.
Norway believes that the group’s harsh shunning practices violate basic human rights. It undoubtedly noticed that the group’s leaders strongly encourage children to get baptized and be forever bound to the terms and conditions of the faith no matter what. Somehow, kids are to understand life this deeply.
It’s been heartbreaking when Jehovah’s Witness coworkers or neighbors told me they haven’t talked to their children/grandchildren/uncle/cousin/sibling/best friend(s) in years or decades because their leaders require them to unconditionally shun friends or family.
Norway is right: If Jehovah’s Witnesses want to treat people so cruelly and violate other’s human rights, then they shouldn’t have taxpayer support. And they shouldn’t have yours either.
Next time when they knock on your door or have their literature cart in a public space, try shunning them and see how they like it.
IAN COOK
Urbana