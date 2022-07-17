Sickened by July 4 shooting
There’s no place safe anymore.
I have no words to describe how someone could plan to shoot to kill family members and friends who were together enjoying the July 4 parade in Highland Park.
Enough is enough. When will politicians and lawmakers do something about it? What are they waiting for? This is the United States. People come from all around the world for a better life and freedom. But gun violence has gone too far when it seems like life has no value and no place is safe anymore.
That’s not the way it should be. We are living in fear of the unknown, and that’s not living. Every single life is precious and life is beautiful!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet