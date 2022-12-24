Sidewalks have long history
I have the habit of restorative walking, several miles each day in the older parts of Champaign.
Inevitably, I’ve looked more closely at the sidewalks and noticed an impression: “L.B. King, Concrete Contractor, 1915.”
Looking closer, I found the characteristics of his now-more-than-century-old work. These sections are generally darker, without trowel or brush marks. They were finished with a sand mortar, so no rocks are seen.
The cement surface has now eroded such that one is walking on microscopic pedestals of sand grains, yet they are as serviceable as they were in 1915.
His work is now interspersed with newer work, but there are still miles of King sidewalks. What a good investment the city made so long ago.
Louis B. King (1879-1966) was born in Kinmundy, the son of a Civil War veteran. The family soon moved to Champaign. He was quite an athlete at Champaign High School, enshrined in its Hall of Fame in 1895. He and his extended family lived at 405 W. White St. while he apparently went to the University of Illinois and then began a long career as a construction contractor.
He married in 1915 and again in 1950 when his first wife died. One of his many partners was seen in 1926 as King and Petry. He lived at 501 N. McKinley Ave. from 1922 until his death from an auto accident.
Other names I’ve seen less often on Champaign sidewalks are Pyster and Somers.
BRUCE HANNON
Champaign