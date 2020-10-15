Sign up for photo contest
The Champaign County Camera Club is pleased to announce entry is open to the 2021 Best in Show Photographic Print Competition, the 20th anniversary of the contest.
Amateur photographers in East Central Illinois are eligible to enter up to five prints in any of eight categories: Animals, Architecture, Black & White, General, Landscape, Nature, People, and Youth Division (age 17 and under can enter this category for free).
Entry details can be found on the websites of the club (champaigncameraclub.org) and the Urbana Park District (urbanaparks.org). Early-bird deadline for print submission is Jan. 20; final deadline is Jan. 27.
Prints will be displayed for public viewing at Lincoln Square from Feb. 6-14. Due to COVID-19 constraints, there will not be a live public critique, but rather judges will record a critique for online viewing.
However, in spite of COVID-19, there have been a host of opportunities across central Illinois for taking great photos. Enter Best in Show and show off your work.
ALLEN WEHRMANN
KIM ORMSBY
Champaign