Silent majority must speak out
In America, when a small group complains loudly enough about perceived injustices, the silent majority, peaceful to a fault, yields to the demonstrative minority. It began in the 1960s with the banning of school prayer.
The elimination of Chief Illiniwek at the University of Illinois because of a small vocal group who claimed to be offended or attempts to force sports teams to change names is part of political correctness. “Holiday parties” supplant Christmas parties. “Merry Christmas” is no longer spoken because it might offend someone? Really!?
People come here seeking liberty, the pursuit of happiness and equal opportunity, not “equality.” Immigrants don’t sail in leaky boats, swim rivers or cram into stifling trucks because we are “politically correct.” The rush to enter the United States, legally or illegally, isn’t because we stopped saying “Merry Christmas,” removed the Ten Commandments or banished Bibles.
Many of these changes originated on college campuses. The elitist few have indoctrinated our youth and shoved their beliefs down the throats of the rest of the country. We have adopted the campus philosophy.
In spite of the spiritual foundation of this nation, those in authority are saying we are not a spiritual nation and that there must be stricter boundaries on our spiritual expressions.
“Correct speech” is the beginning of totalitarianism. Read the true history of how tyrannies grew in Europe and China, for example. In the face of adversity and resistance, the silent majority must speak out. Be courageous.
DAVID BOYD
Champaign