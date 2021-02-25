Silver Hearts deserves help
Those who haven’t read Mary Schenk’s informative article about Silver Hearts and Giovanna Dibenedetto’s great work of caring about others should do so.
It’s people like her who make this community so great and set an example for all to follow.
Some of us from the local Richard L. Pittman Marine Corps League 1231, my wife and others helped deliver 150 bags of groceries on a recent Saturday morning in the Silverwood community.
I was touched by the grateful reception from the residents and their words of appreciation as we dropped off groceries for them. And I was also touched by one man who thanked us but said he didn’t need it and urged us to give to someone who did.
I encourage everyone to make a donation and to volunteer to help Debenedetto and the Silver Hearts group deliver food to people who can use groceries and some kindness in these troubling times. We are all in this together.
See information in the “How to donate or volunteer” box in the Schenk article or just mail your check to Quest, 2004 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802, and put “Silver Hearts” in the memo. Or make an online donation by going to the Quest Church website at bit.ly/silverheartsurbana and following the directions. Or call Dibendetto directly at 217-418-3313 to volunteer. Or follow Silver Hearts on Facebook.
RAY ELLIOTT
Urbana