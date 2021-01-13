Sincerity does not equal truth
I don’t doubt the sincerity of many of those who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6. They truly believe the presidential election was not fair. But sincerity of belief does not excuse their actions.
I might sincerely believe that my neighbor killed my dog. This sincere conviction on my part does not make it true.
Telling my spouse 50,000 times that my neighbor killed my dog does not make it true.
Insisting loudly “I know it, you know it,” does not make it true.
And my no evidence but sincere belief would NOT justify my breaking into my neighbor’s house, harming my neighbor and ransacking his home.
Yes, I believe that those arrested should face consequences for their actions.
TERRY MURPHY
Urbana