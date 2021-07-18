Sinners can
have new life
Do you know who are the most persecuted people in the world today?
Probably not who you would think. It is Christians.
There are Christians (repentant sinners who have surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ) living right beside non-Christians (unrepentant sinners who love their sins and want to stay in them) in every corner of the Earth.
Who cares? God cares. He sees only the human race. Do you? The Bible says that all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. All means all, and sin is sin.
God judges each of us by his standard. His standard is perfection. That is why we cannot save ourselves. That is why God sent his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to Earth: to bring sinners to repentance and to die for the sins of all mankind.
God allowed his son to be murdered by mankind to save mankind. He allowed his son to pay the price of our sin debt in full at the cross. God allowed his son to be spit upon, slapped, beaten, bloodied and hung on a cross for hours until death.
Just imagine what God would do to you or anyone you love who rejected the sacrifice of his son, Jesus Christ! Humble yourself before God and seek his forgiveness. Jesus Christ loves you and me. His shed blood at the cross washes all of our sins away and makes us acceptable before God. If you only knew his love.
DAVID HALL
Tolono