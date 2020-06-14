Slaughter plan is just shameful
Please tell me, Urbana Park District and Mayor Marlin, what I should tell my 5-year-old great-niece about the disappearance of the geese she loved, and learned to respect, when she visits again this summer.
Yes, even a 4-year-old can learn to respect wildlife, you know, like how you teach at the Anita Purves Nature Center? What a criminal tragedy that a group of adults do not have this same respect, hypocrites who might as well shut the nature center down, if you tell the kids that this was the only option, because you know it is not true.
And so does everyone else. I have never felt so ashamed to say I am a resident of the City of Urbana, a once-progressive city that has now stooped lower than low. What is it I should tell my great-niece, exactly? That you had all this nice shiny money to spend so thought of this fast and easy solution to get rid of what most consider a tourist attraction, not a nuisance, and you have sullied the city’s reputation, and any respect I ever had for it, by this cruel insanity. Reap what you sow, Urbana.
Tove Ghent
Urbana