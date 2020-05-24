I was appalled when I read about the upcoming wild geese slaughter.
Proponents have cloaked it in nice words, “charity harvest.” But it’s still a slaughter of 60-100 wild geese, including families with goslings/babies.
It’s “to beautify the park” we’re told. The park is already beautiful in its natural habitat, with the geese a major attraction. If over-population is the problem, then there are remedies, as presented by community members at a park district planning meeting.
Draconian methods of population control have never been effective, whether wildlife or human.
We are living through dangerous, frightening times, the horrors of U.S. wars are continuing with little notice in Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria.
Our provocations of Iran, China and Russia have us on the threshold of WWIII.
The lives of people, the unemployed, the poor, those on the front lines, either health care workers, grocery clerks or delivery people are in daily jeopardy due to the coronavirus, and our capitalist system putting profit before people as our government continues with bipartisan proposals to further enrich the wealthy, while ignoring the plight of the working class and the most vulnerable.
With the threat of global warming on our doorstep, the only enjoyment we have left is nature, please don’t take that away with more bloodletting.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana