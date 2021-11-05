Slow response a real shocker
My son is a student at the University of Illinois and lives in an apartment complex near campus.
Recently, six intruders wearing ski masks, three of whom had handguns, entered his apartment in an attempted robbery. The apartment residents and other students present physically fought off the would-be robbers and called 911 for help.
It was 35 minutes before a Champaign police officer finally responded to the premises, and only one officer came. That officer filled out a report and left. No follow-up. No investigation.
I understand the city is struggling (failing) to control violent crime locally, and our civic leaders do not seem to have the know-how or political will to do what is needed. But a response time of 35 minutes consisting of one officer during an armed attack on unarmed students is unacceptable anywhere.
If this is the status of law enforcement at the university, and students are expected to physically fight off armed attackers in their residences because police cannot respond, calamity seems inevitable.
In addition to my personal fears for the safety of my family members and for all law-abiding members of our community, there is another troubling issue here. If the community cannot protect university students from the local criminal element, what will that do to the university’s reputation among future applicants?
As the university’s stature declines, what will happen to the community around it? Another scary thought.
STEVE DAMORE
Champaign