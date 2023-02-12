Small audience not impressive

I read that 38 million Americans watched President Joe Biden’s Feb. 7 State of the Union address.

That sounds like a big number. But, out of curiosity, I decided to find out what percentage of Americans that is. According to Google, there are 258,327,312 adults in America.

To make this calculation easier, I rounded it down to 258 million. As a percentage of the total population, the 38 million who watched represent just 15 percent.

I wouldn’t say that paltry number represents a home run for Biden.

PAUL M. HAYES

Urbana

