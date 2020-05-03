COVID-19 reveals the ever-growing economic inequalities in the U.S. This is starkly evident in the economic stimulus packages thus far, with money going to the well-connected and wealthiest.
The outpouring of local goodwill is overwhelmed by the size of the problem, as volunteers and first responders well know. For that reason, we pay taxes to support government to do some of this work. But what if the government isn’t equitable in its distribution of funds?
Experiences from two friends:
One, a hair stylist: “I received my denial letter from Illinois Department of Employment Security, saying that I can call to appeal. Unfortunately the number is automated, so I can’t actually talk to someone.”
Another, an independent Realtor: “First I applied to my bank. Priority goes to those who have had/have loans with them. I don’t have any loans to run my company and never have. Sure would be nice to buy a vowel.”
Here is one example why my friends didn’t receive relief: Congress created the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program to rescue small businesses with forgivable loans. But much of that money went to large corporations. (This program was recently replenished.)
Former labor secretary Robert Reich and NPR report the banks administering this program received $10 billion dollars in fees, even though these low-risk loans were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.
Small business is the backbone of Champaign County. We need to make sure the money is going to those who need it most.
BARBARA JONES
Urbana