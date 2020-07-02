Smear of police chief disturbing
I applaud Mayor Diane Marlin and the majority of the Urbana City Council for refusing to serve up police Chief Bryant Seraphin’s head on a platter to “CU SURJ,” who purport to seek justice for police misconduct surrounding the arrest of Aleyah Lewis in April.
Months on, because they struggle to find any wrongdoing whatsoever on the part of first, the arresting officer, and now, Seraphin, we’re spending taxes on yet another investigation.
In correspondence, CU SURJ founder Beth Simpson asked me, a former officer with Urbana and the University of Illinois, to provide my perspective on separating out what in the arrest was training versus “going off book.”
Simpson then wrote: “the primary point (I speak for myself here) is not actually to go deep into someone being right and someone being wrong, but just to stop further harm and drop the charges …”
Here’s my insight for Simpson: It is exactly about going deep into someone being wrong, as in the wrong CU SURJ commits against Seraphin by attempting to smear and destroy the professional reputation of a man who has devoted, with integrity and honor, over 25 years of service to the people of Urbana.
He is not the villain, but a scapegoat for
CU SURJ to use as leverage to drop charges in a lawful arrest in which an officer was attacked and injured while protecting the public from a situation made dangerous only by the actions of Lewis, not the Urbana police.
Tove Ghent
Urbana