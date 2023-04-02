Smears not real information
The Democratic Party of Illinois’ unwarranted and mischievous politicization of the Champaign school board election unwittingly exposes the real problem facing voters.
How can anyone make an informed choice for four candidates to the board with so little knowledge available about what these candidates really stand for? Personal smears scarcely fill the knowledge gap.
What voters need to know are the views of these candidates about the big issues facing Unit 4.
How do they propose to prevent a Nashville-style killing of our children and teachers? What strategies do they advocate to close the lamentable gap between the advantaged and disadvantaged? How should the current scandal of a 40 percent truancy rate in Champaign schools be addressed? What are the proper roles of parents and teachers in educating our children, notably on hot-button issues like sex education and gender orientation?
It’s too late to remedy this gap in information. In the next round of Unit 4 elections, candidates should be expected to post a full statement on the internet or social media of what they think are the central issues facing Unit 4 and how they propose to address them.
The vacuous snippets The News-Gazette afforded Unit 4 board candidates to state why they were running for office was of little use to voters seeking to make an informed choice in voting for four candidates to the board.
EDWARD A. KOLODZIEJ
Champaign