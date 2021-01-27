Smiles provide welcome respite
As we approach, hopefully, a turning point in our experience with the coronavirus, I write to recognize several groups that have sustained us over this longer-than-expected period.
Early on, thanks to all who put toy bears in their windows to elicit smiles. Those efforts were quickly followed by young artists (and their parents) drawing inspirational words and images on drives and walkways that provided hope for better times.
But special recognition needs to go to the folks at the Champaign Park District who crafted a lighted winter wonderland in Porter Park, then added a special touch with holiday ornaments cheering the walking path around the ponds between Copper Slough and Windsor Road.
Each contribution, plus many others, helped make our corner of an anguished world a brighter, warmer place so deserve our thanks.
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign