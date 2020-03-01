I write on behalf of Stefanie Smith for Congress. I have long been torn in politics, but these last few months I have learned my true political identity.
I stand with Smith. She has proven that no matter what a person goes through or where they come from, they can still rise and answer a call to serve the public when the public is screaming out for help.
It is not odd or strange for her to hear people speak of difficult issues, as she deals with her own issues. It isn’t alien to her to hear you speak of going hungry, being cold, not having medicine, or running water, she understands.
She is the only U.S. House candidate in district 13 that makes me feel like I would have someone representing me that is truly like me.
If she wins the Democratic nomination, we all win.
I am more proud to support her than I could be for anyone else. She is an every day American, trying to make someone else’s life better.
Support for Stefanie Smith is support for everyone. She is the only candidate for Congress in Illinois district 13 in which that stands true. Solidarity with Stefanie Smith.
KENNY CROWE
Pana