Smoke shops send bad signal
The University of Illinois is a smoke-free campus. Yet there are 12 smoke shops and one dispensary in the 2.86-square-mile area encompassed by University Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Kirby Avenue and Neil Street that is highly populated by students.
The smoke shops on campus often sell drug paraphernalia like nicotine/tobacco products, rolling papers, pipes/bongs or other receptacles for illicit substances, CBD and delta-8 products. Students can buy cannabis on campus at NuEra even though they cannot use it on campus property, including student housing.
Several smoke shops, including Hailey’s, Evergreen and Smoke Station 999, are situated near the University of Illinois Counseling Center, a primary resource for those seeking substance use treatment. Students who go to the center to complete an alcohol and other drug assessment must pass several of them.
The UI Counseling Center advocates for a harm reduction or a public-health approach that focuses on limiting the harmful consequence of drug use free of stigma and on the needs of people who use drugs. Surrounding the campus environment with shops encouraging substance use makes achieving harm-reduction goals for some students difficult. Limiting the presence of smoke shops and cannabis dispensaries in the campus environment would align with the intent of the Smoke-Free Illinois Act.
As a community, this type of campus recognizes the needs of students trying to build an environment that limits the negative impacts of substance use.
SHANIA DVORAK
Urbana