So many do so much for country
I have been watching the repair of three bridges on Mattis Avenue and U.S. 150 in west Champaign for several months.
Two are complete, and the third is nearly finished. I have watched their progress, and when the project is finished, the workers are gone, and I have no way to thank them for a job well done.
So, I just want to express my gratitude to those workers and and all the hardworking people in our community and this great country who go to work every day.
I’m referring to:
- Employees in grocery stores, department stores, hardware and building-supply stores.
Those who plant, harvest and process our food.
Workers who keep electricity flowing, water running and gas pumps full.
There are others — restaurant employees, garbage-removal employees, beauticians and barbers, truckers and train employees, builders who construct and repair our bridges and roads. Workers who build our houses and community buildings, staff hospitals and post offices and work in law enforcement and fire safety.
The list goes on; I am sorry I am unable to include more due to the limit of words.
Not all countries are so blessed; let us cherish what we have.
May God bless America and all her hardworking citizens who do their jobs every day to help make this country a wonderful, amazing place to live.
SARITA PANKAU
Champaign