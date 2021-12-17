So much for us to be thankful
I’ve been thinking about how wonderful it is to celebrate the birth of Christ during the Advent season and to have a wonderful church to celebrate in.
Joy fills my heart when we sing the hymns and I hear the words of the pastor’s sermons. This experience gives me a way to focus my heart on God and what really is important in my life — God, family and friends.
I nearly died last year during the Advent season. I had sepsis and spent the entire season in a hospital ICU. I sang carols and prayed even while in an induced coma.
That made me very happy. The experience tells me that church is more than just a place to go. It is a place that chisels the love of God into peoples’ souls, allowing them to ask God for help even when not completely conscious.
That’s why I wanted to take this opportunity to thank God for sending his son to give everyone the greatest gift we ever could imagine — his only son, Jesus Christ.
I wish everyone a very merry Christmas!
And I thank God for the love and guidance he provides in both good times and bad. And I thank him for this wonderful season of Advent, which help people focus on what really matters.
KARLA FISHER
Champaign