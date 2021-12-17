Listen to this article

So much for us to be thankful

I’ve been thinking about how wonderful it is to celebrate the birth of Christ during the Advent season and to have a wonderful church to celebrate in.

Joy fills my heart when we sing the hymns and I hear the words of the pastor’s sermons. This experience gives me a way to focus my heart on God and what really is important in my life — God, family and friends.

I nearly died last year during the Advent season. I had sepsis and spent the entire season in a hospital ICU. I sang carols and prayed even while in an induced coma.

That made me very happy. The experience tells me that church is more than just a place to go. It is a place that chisels the love of God into peoples’ souls, allowing them to ask God for help even when not completely conscious.

That’s why I wanted to take this opportunity to thank God for sending his son to give everyone the greatest gift we ever could imagine — his only son, Jesus Christ.

I wish everyone a very merry Christmas!

And I thank God for the love and guidance he provides in both good times and bad. And I thank him for this wonderful season of Advent, which help people focus on what really matters.

KARLA FISHER

Champaign

