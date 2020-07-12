Social workers can do the job
Defunding the police does not mean abolishing the police.
I agree wholeheartedly with Police Training Institute Director Mike Schlosser and his vision for adequate and continued police training. However, even a few extra days of police training on crisis intervention, mental health and de-escalation training is incomparable to the knowledge and skills that a social worker possesses.
One can train a policeman on how to put out a fire and fire safety, but that doesn’t mean one would then send a policeman to a burning building. The same goes for sending a policeman to deal with a citizen in a mental health crisis.
Defunding the police is about police reform and instituting other social services in lieu of policing.
In this reformed state, imagine if you will that the police still receive all this added, prolonged training but social workers are also hired to work in the police department. The dispatcher receives a call about a concerned mother because her son is having a PTSD episode and she has no idea how to proceed. Rather than sending the police, the social worker responds to the call, de-escalates the situation, teaches the mother basic de-escalation skills and informs her of community resources to help her and her son.
It is time to rethink the current policing model, and rather than having one person deal with all types of crises, each type of crisis should be delegated to different professionals.
MICHAEL GOMEZ
Urbana