Socialism will be our nation’s savior
Our own News-Gazette just published (July 23) “Why this cultural revolution isn’t like the ’60s” by Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution (on War, Revolution and Peace), which in typical neoliberal fashion purports to trace the 1960s revolution to today’s “riots.”
I suspect the N-G’s editorial desire to print their own titles helps vitiate Hanson’s argument from the get-go, since first saying the current “… revolution isn’t like the ’60s,” then directly linking the two, is, like most “conservative” thinking, nuts.
The institution’s namesake Herbert Hoover, the 31st president, writing in 1964 apropos its mission statement: “Ours is a system where the federal government should undertake no governmental, social or economic action, except where local government, or the people, cannot undertake it for themselves,” highlights the reactionary right’s antipathy toward true liberalism. Namely, its hatred for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and its fear of anything with even a whiff of (democratic) socialism.
Think I’m wrong? Just witness Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., reduced to “commonplace profanity” by the insouciance of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. By the way, AOC will be “the right age” in 2024.
The N-G claims Hanson “is a classicist and historian.” What sort? The sort that wrote “The Case for Trump”; just compare it to Mary Trump’s dismantling of her uncle to understand Hanson’s qualifications.
Historians know all democracies eventually fail. Ours, as so many others, will fail from obscene wealth stratification. We have one chance to forestall the inevitable in 2020.
Better grab it, end neoliberalism, and call its replacement anything you like, but it’ll still be socialism as savior.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy