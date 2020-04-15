Bernie Sanders conceding the nomination was painful as a young person who fears that our futures will be swallowed up by increasingly greedy capitalist policies. When a pandemic is disproportionately striking America’s most socioeconomically vulnerable communities, it is painfully clear how inequities rooted in capitalism cost lives.
I regularly see YouTube ads from the current president’s campaign, fear-mongering about America becoming a “radical socialist country” under Bernie Sanders’ potential administration.
This speaks to a misunderstanding about socialism that I think is important to address.
Socialism already has deep roots in American history.
See Eugene V. Debs, who spoke out against bourgeoisie exploitation and militarism.
See Lucy Parsons, who advocated for the eight-hour workday.
See Martin Luther King Jr., who said in a 1967 speech that “The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and the evils of racism.”
See Mother Jones, who fought for child labor laws. So many of the rights we appreciate today we hold because of socialists.
If America becoming a “socialist country” means giving those workers we have deemed essential in the wake of a life-altering pandemic a living wage, I want America to be a socialist country.
If America becoming a “socialist country” means putting life above profit — in both this pandemic and in the midst of the climate crisis — I want America to be a socialist country.
Our move toward socialism is not contingent upon Bernie, but upon a whole movement we’re still building. That movement is ascendant.
SARAH PAWLICKI
St. Joseph