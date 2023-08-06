Softballs are public menace
The Champaign school district’s decision to build a fast-pitch softball field alongside Church Street, a busy, heavily traveled arterial highway out of town, has played out with predictable results.
As foul balls fly into the street during practically every inning of every scheduled game, it’s not school administrators, staff, coaches or elected board members who dodge moving, sometimes speeding cars and motorcycles to retrieve them.
It’s the players and their younger siblings or their parents and grandparents who risk their safety and lives in service to poor planning by the school district and the city.
At a May 8 school board meeting, I suggested that Unit 4 officials hasten to invest in better, higher, wider netting to minimize the dangers of errant fly balls. On May 15, a softball crashed through the rear windshield of a parked car on Church Street during a game.
On June 12, I spoke again at a board meeting, hoping photos of the shattered windshield might inspire a temporary solution to an ongoing problem. Alas, school administrators and board members again hit the bureaucratic snooze button and did nothing.
Are they waiting for a driver fatality or just grievous bodily injury to a Church Street pedestrian or high school athlete before they take action? This inquiring taxpayer and longtime Champaign resident wants to know.
EMILY KLOSE
Champaign