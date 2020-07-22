Solid grounds for high-court review
News-Gazette columnist Jim Dey recently wrote about me and my petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.
I filed my petition because the Illinois Board of Admission to the Bar and Illinois Supreme Court discriminated against me based on a disability in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Illinois Board of Admission to the Bar’s majority decision, which the Illinois Supreme Court adopted, contains findings and conclusions that the majority would have never made but for my mental-health status.
The majority’s decision said that I was mentally unfit to practice law because a homeless person assaulted me on the Chicago Transit Authority. The majority’s decision said that I did not have any friends, even though I, like every applicant to the bar, submitted an application with multiple character references who were lifelong friends.
The majority’s decision even implied that my own parents were unsupportive of me. The majority would have never made such findings but for my mental-health status.
The Americans with Disabilities Act states: “[N]o qualified individual with a disability shall, by reason of such disability, be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of the services, programs, or activities of a public entity, or be subjected to discrimination by any such entity.”
Article IV of the United States Constitution states that the laws of the United States are the supreme law of the land. All that I ask of the Supreme Court is that it apply these well-founded constitutional principles and federal law to my case.
TOM SKELTON
Chicago