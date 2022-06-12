When Hernán Cortés arrived in Tenochtitlan in 1519 in what is now Mexico, he discovered that the Aztecs appeased their sun god, Tonatiuh, with human sacrifices.
Those doomed souls were slaves or prisoners of war. Cortés labeled the practice as barbaric and the Aztecs as heathens. Cortés was right.
Yet 503 years later, we allow human sacrifices to the nebulous gun lobby, although their victims aren’t carefully chosen. If you shop, work, enjoy group entertainment, go to school or to your house of worship, you could be chosen. Recent sacrificial souls were shopping for food and fourth-graders celebrating their coming vacations.
These macabre scenes are sanctioned by those who see a military weapon as part of their identity, or by officials who are insecure and afraid they will not be re-elected. They wash their hands and claim no responsibility. Our silence makes us complicit.
Short of an eruption of righteous anger across this frightened nation, I have a modest proposal. Citizens who own a semi-automatic assault rifle should get organized. A guide is the short story by Shirley Jackson, “The Lottery.”
Look it up. Those who need the excitement of murder could get their jollies and the rest of us could live in peace.
Those who kill innocent people and children are not shooters; they are cowardly murderers. It is barbaric, and we are heathens.
CLAUDIA FERRELL
Danville