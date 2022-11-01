Some choices to consider
During elections, what we learn comes from media. Media ownership has an ax to grind. That ax is election bias. On most issues, how can voters hope to make smart unbiased decisions?
Pregnancy, parenthood and babies, however, are an issue where most of us have firsthand, unfiltered knowledge. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his party fulfilled their promise. They made Illinois a leader in the Midwest for progressive abortion rights. Illinois is where grandchildren come to die in the womb. It is sad. Grandparents know babies are an unqualified blessing.
Here are candidates endorsed by the Illinois Federation for Right to Life. For representation in Washington: Kathy Salvi for U.S. Senate, Mary Miller for U.S. House District 15 (Southern Vermilion and portions of Champaign County) and Regan Deering for District 13 (Champaign-Urbana). Thomas Lynch is recommended over his opponent for U.S. House District 2 (Danville and northern Vermilion County).
For representation in Springfield, the Illinois Federation for Right to Life endorses: Darren Bailey for governor, Dan Brady for secretary of state, Tom Demmer for treasurer, Chapin Rose for Senate District 51 (western and southern Champaign County), Jason Barickman for Senate District 53 (northern Vermilion County), Mike Marron for House District 104 (Danville, southern Vermilion and northeastern Champaign Counties), Thomas M. Bennett for District 106 (northern Vermilion County), Adam M. Niemerg for District 102 (southern Champaign County) and Chris Miller for District 101 (northwestern Champaign County).
L.E. SMITH
Danville