Some people survive abortions
I encourage those who advocate abortion on demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy to take a look at the Abortion Survivor’s Network. Here’s a small sampling of those who survived the attempt to abort them:
- Gianna Jessen was initially diagnosed with cerebral palsy and survived an attempted saline abortion at 7 months old. Today, she walks with a small limp. Saline burns the baby inside and out. Gianna has testified before the U.S. Congress and Australian Parliament.
- Claire Culwell, whose biological mother was just 13 at the time, survived an attempted abortion that terminated the life of her twin. Claire was adopted and now has her own family.
- Josiah Presley’s biological mother attempted to have him aborted two months into the pregnancy. He was born in South Korea and adopted into an American family with 12 children, 10 of whom are adopted. He was born with a deformed left arm attributed to the attempted abortion. He is now married.
- Melissa Ohden’s biological mother was a 19-year-old college student when she had a saline-infusion abortion in 1977; Melissa survived and was adopted. Her birth mom thought she was about five months into the pregnancy, but Melissa was born at nearly 3 pounds, and the doctor estimated she was much older. Many years later, Melissa gave birth to her own daughter at the same hospital where she was nearly aborted.
These are just several examples of people who survived an abortion. They are clearly fellow human beings.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand