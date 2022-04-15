Son’s wisdom on display
My son is a grown man now. Yet, the older I get, the more I daydream about his days when he was just a small, loving boy.
And now here he is a tall, grown, very loving man! All of 37 years old and still just as sweet and loving as always.
One memory in particular always comes to me in the spring and makes me beam with pride. It reminds me of God’s blessings, which are all around us. To see them, all we have to do is look.
He talked in full sentences very young and could hold his own in conversations with adults when he was young, too.
One Sunday morning when he was sitting in his high chair, I whispered under my breath about how people just ignore and/or choose not to see that our God is real and with us every step of the way.
Right after I said it, my sweet little 2-year-old boy said to me, “Mommy, I know that our God is real. Just look at all the beautiful flowers and trees as the world comes back to life in the spring. And the birds are back singing their beautiful songs.”
Yep, all it takes to see and feel the love of God is to look around. Remember, God loves you. Amen.
KARLA FISHER
Champaign