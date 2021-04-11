Sorry to learn
of friend’s death
I was saddened to read the obituary for Suzanne Peltason, a dear friend for many years.
My spouse, Audrey, and I worked with Susie and Jack Peltason on a variety of social issues in Champaign-Urbana over the years. Susie was in great demand, and she gave a lot of herself in response.
I most fondly remember our working together in the 1960s on the board of the Opportunities Industrial Center, which provided employment training and job placement for economically disadvantaged, unemployed and unskilled people of all races.
Suzie and Jack Peltason were real community leaders. Together, they graced Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois with enlightened goodwill and a steady determination to overcome the obstacles that stood in the way of a just society.
THEODORE BROWN
Bonita Springs, Fla.