I can’t believe the outrage over the Roe v. Wade decision finally being overturned.
The decision was a travesty to begin with. God gives life, and he is the only one who should take it.
Sex was never intended to be a solely extracurricular activity. Yes, woman have the right to choices, but to take life is not one of them.
If they don’t wish to get pregnant, then choose abstinence. If they are violated and pregnancy occurs, there is surely a reason. God has plans, and there are other options a person can pursue.
But this outrage over the reversal of Roe only shows how far the American people have fallen. Common sense is lost.
I can only pray that God will have mercy on America, because there are some good people here.
JANE FAIRBANKS
Champaign